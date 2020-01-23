The Forgotten Army Starring Sunny Kaushal | Know When Does It Air On Amazon Prime

The Forgotten Army-Azaadi ke Liye is an all-new show featuring Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh and Rohit Choudhary in the pivotal roles. The Forgotten Army is the dynamic story of Lt. Sodhi and his daredevil band of men and women who fought a heroic battle for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII and led by the charismatic, indomitable Indian leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Kabir Khan's new web series The Forgotten Army narrates the story of Bose's Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army. The show is all set to air on Amazon Prime on January 24. Speaking about the show Kabir Khan said that all these stories are never told in India. He also added that the British had put censorship on anything to do with Azad Hind Fauz because they knew what Netaji was planning to do. Kabir Khan also mentioned that the British blacklisted Indian National Army (INA) and that was the reason why it is called as The Forgotten Army.

The Forgotten Army is based on true events about the men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) which was led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The Forgotten Army is also based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards the capital with the war cry Challo Dilli in order to free their country from the reign of the British. In the year 1999, Kabir Khan made his directorial debut with a documentary titled The Forgotten Army which was aired by Doordarshan.

Watch the promo of The Forgotten Army:

a historic battle that witnessed the formation of the first combat women regiment for one motive - freedom! #TheForgottenArmy, Jan 24@kabirkhankk @sunnykaushal89 #sharvari pic.twitter.com/IJxmt8EvRk — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 18, 2020

