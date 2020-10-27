Teejay Sidhu Has A Question For Karanvir Bohra In Recent Insta Post; Have A Look

Actor and host Teejay Sidhu took to her Instagram yesterday on October 26, 2020, as she uploaded a picture from a visit to the pool with husband Karanvir Bohra. However, the picture has Karanvir Bohra blurred out and the caption has a question for him. Read on to find out more about Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram Post.

Teejay Sidhu took to her Instagram as she uploaded this picture with Karanvir but she chose to blur him from the picture. In the caption she wrote – “Hmmmm.... @karanvirbohra Blurring me out on your feed? ðŸ˜ Waiting for pools to open again! When will that happen??” Fans and friends are having a great time in the comment section as they enjoy the banter between the two. Have a look here.

However, this post by Teejay was in reply to Karanvir Bohra ’s Instagram post where he wished for the pools in Bombay to re-open soon. In the couple of pictures that he uploaded, Teejay Sidhu was out of focus and thus blurred which is why she posted the picture. His caption for the picture said – “When swimming in Mumbai was a thing of the past....kholdo #swimmingpools @bombaysunshine and I beg you to”.

More about Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

The couple married in the year 2006. They announced their first pregnancy in the year 2016 and became parents of daughters Vienna and Bella on October 19, 2016. The two are now expecting their third child.

On the work front, Karanvir is set to appear in an upcoming film called Kutub Minar, which recently wrapped up its shoot. He was last seen playing the role of Rocky Mahendra Pratap Singh in the season 2 and 3 of Naagin. The actor was also seen as a part of the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra in the year 2019, alongside Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gaurav Dubey.

