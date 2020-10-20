Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Sing Birthday Song For Twin Daughters At Midnight

Television actor Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram is full of cute videos and pictures of his twin daughters Vienna and Bella. The two kids turned four years old on October 19, 2020, Monday. He took to social media and shared an adorable video with wife Teejay Sidhu on this occasion through his official Instagram handle.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu create birthday video for twin daughters

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu took to Instagram and created an adorable video while singing 'Happy Birthday' in unison for Vienna and Bella, who just turned 4-years-old. The duo wished the kids at midnight. While they are all in a jolly mood, Bella looks sleepy and shy before hugging her mother.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Karanvir Bohra wrote a heartfelt message for his twin daughters, Vienna and Bella. The actor also made fun of the fact that girls thought their birthday will be in the morning. Bohra wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my princesses @twinbabydiaries unbelievable how these two just got up for us to sing them and wish them #happybirthday. They still think their birthday is going to be in the morning ðŸ¤£” Check out Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s video for their daughters below:

Response to Vienna and Bella's video

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Karanvir Bohra received more than 1, 13, 000 views and over 477 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities wished his twin daughters on the occasion of their fourth birthday celebrations. Stars like Shreya Ghoshal, Jay Bhanushali, Juuhi Babbar Soni, Amit Sarin, and Ayaan Ali Bangash penned adorable greetings in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as cakes, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, kisses, birthday bombs, clapping hands, and sparkle, to name a few. Here are some of the response to video for Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s twins that you must check out:

