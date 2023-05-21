Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Kundrra's Barbie And Ken Inspired Banter Leaves Fans In Splits

TV actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples. Their fans love their mushy moments on social media and whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi. Recently, the couple's, whose ship name TejRan, went viral once again for their Barbie-inspired banter.

Taking to social media, Tejasswi posted a set of pictures of herself in a lavender body-hugging dress which featured a spaghetti strap. She captioned her post, “Where’s Ken?” which served as a reference to the upcoming film Barbie. Karan then followed up with a response, saying, “One day just one day I shoot far away and you did this…see you tonight barbie,” and concluded his reaction with, “Chill”. Tejasswi replied to Kundra’s message and said, “Oh god…sunny (angry emoji), bye." Check out Tejasswi’s post and their interaction below.

Tejasswi Prakash reacts to fan watching Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash last featured in Naagin. Her role as Pratha was loved by the fans. On May 13, the actress took to Instagram and re-shared a video from a fan. Over on her Instagram Stories, a video showed one of her fans watching the latest episode of Naagin 6 which was telecast at a Mumbai metro station. She captioned the post, “It’s Naagin time 8:06 pm #Metro”.

More about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were first linked to each other in 2021. They confessed their love for each other in the same year, and have been introduced to each other’s families as well. They both have spoken about taking their relationship to the next stage at some point. Talking about their relationship, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor said, "With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I'm angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done." Karan is currently featuring in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.