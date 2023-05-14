Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To A Fan Who Was Watching Naagin 6 At The Metro Station

Tejasswi Prakash seems to be enjoying the popularity of Naagin a lot, and this post stands as proof. The actress, on Saturday (May 13), re-shared a fan's video on her Instagram stories in which a recent episode of Naagin 6 was being telecasted at a metro station in Mumbai. "It's Naagin time 8:06 pm #Metro," read the caption.

Tejasswi Prakash is quite active on Instagram and keeps her Insta family updated by sharing her gorgeous pictures. A few days ago, she shared pictures with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, twinning in black ensembles. "Story of my life in 4 photos," read the caption.

Earlier, she shared mushy pictures with Karan and captioned them as “Fries, sloppy joe, frankfurter, hefeweizen and a lager please. Thanks." In the pictures, Tejasswi could be seen dressed in a pink top. Meanwhile, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor wore a pistachio-coloured sweatshirt with a pair of sunglasses. The couple struck multiple poses for the camera. Check out the post here:



Tejaaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relatioship

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan have been creating a heavy buzz owing to their relationship. The couple first met on a reality-based show and fell in love. Karan proposed to her on national TV, he went down on one knee, and Tejasswi said "yes". Talking about their relationship, the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor said, "With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I'm angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done."

Tejasswi Prakash's projects

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in the TV show Naagin 6. Also, she starred in the Marathi film School College Ani Life. It was produced by Rohit Shetty.