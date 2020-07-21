Tejasswi Prakash On Being Offered 'Bigg Boss' For Last 5 Years: 'I'm Little Too Scared'

Tejasswi Prakash, in a recent exclusive interview with entertainment daily, revealed that before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she was an ardent follower of Bigg Boss, a popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. Amid the interview, Tejasswi also said that she has been given a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss for the last five years, however, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actor said that she is a little too scared to get into something that she doesn't understand. Furthermore, in the same interaction, Tejasswi Prakash said that she has still not understood what it takes to be on the show, Bigg Boss. That's why she is a little scared of doing it, Tejasswi added.

Tejasswi quit KKK10

Meanwhile, only recently, Tejasswi Prakash had to quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 due to her health issues. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty had given an option to the rest of the contestants to fill in a proxy for Tejasswi. However, Karishma, Karan Patel among others found it unfair to fill in a proxy at the time of semi finale. While performing a water-based stunt, Tejasswi, who was one of the toughest contestants on the show, couldn't perform the task as she felt suffocated and suffered an eye haemorrhage. After she left the show, netizens took to Twitter and expressed dismay.

During her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi Prakash managed to perform all the tasks given by host Rohit Shetty. She also shared a fun camaraderie with her co-contestants. Her banter with Karishma Tanna among others created quite a buzz among the audience.

Before Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi Prakash impressed the audience with her role in the daily soaps, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 and Swaragini among others. In Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, she stars opposite Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh. The show chronicles the story of how two sisters fall in love with the same man and deal with pressures of sisterhood and feelings both at the same time. However, with time, Mishti (Tejasswi) learns what's right and wrong in love.

