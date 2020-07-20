Netizens On Tejasswi Prakash's Exit Form KKK 10: "She Is Heart Of The Show"

Netizens are reacting to Tejasswi Prakash’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The television actor had to leave the show reportedly due to an eye injury and also aborted a task. Read on to know more about what Tweetarati have to say about Prakash’s exit from KKK 10:

Netizens react to Tejasswi Prakash’s exit from KKK 10

Recently, it was revealed that actor Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for shows like Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Karn Sangini, and others, aborted a Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi task and left the reality game show. According to reports, she had to quit the show due to an eye injury that has made it hard for the actor to compete in the show. Reports also suggest that the actor has not been able to fly home yet and is still in Bulgaria, taking treatment for her eye.

What fans feel about Prakash’s exit

When ppl are scared of you being in the competition that's called real success. You've already won the show Teja#KKK10 #TejasswiPrakash .

Glad to see Rohit sir appreciated her.



Our Winner Tejasswi Prakash pic.twitter.com/XEnMqHKz1c — Pk (@Pk25000594) July 18, 2020

#TejaswiPrakash told before she left that she never quit nor gave up any stunt until now. It was an extreme situation where she cannot perform.



Bang on girl. It was definitely a necessity as people aborting and not performing stunts are just getting favoured.#KKK10



#KKK10 — 🍂 (@Daffodilssssss) July 18, 2020

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Rohit shetty :"Aap ko me top 2 me dekhta hu.. Aap iss show ki liability nai iss show ki sabse strong contestant ho" this is what she earned



Her journey video is best.They r stretching her exit bcz they know she's jan of show#TejasswiPrakash#KKK10

Our Winner Tejasswi Prakash — 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒌💜🐰 (@BoyWithSmiles_) July 18, 2020

abhi koi bhi jeete hame koi ferak nahi padta hai hamare liye aap real winner ho and sorry to saw aap ke saare dost gaddar nikale

Our winner TEJASSWI PRAKASH — Shaik Ismail (@ShaikIs82151292) July 18, 2020

When she needed someone to Stand with her.. No any contestant but #RohitShetty supported her like a true Mentor. Encouraged her.

And she didn't let him down. #TejasswiPrakash #KKK10 pic.twitter.com/ZJycD40wUV — Pk (@Pk25000594) July 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Teja you don't need a trophy to be a winner. You have already won many hearts with your amazing performance in #KKK10



Our Winner Tejasswi Prakash #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/fyhHClB7BA — Pk (@Pk25000594) July 18, 2020

Last episode of my fav performer

Nd she's looking beautiful as always in this denim



Our Winner Tejasswi Prakash #TejasswiPrakash #KKK10 pic.twitter.com/rR6Ok4undg — 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒌💜🐰 (@BoyWithSmiles_) July 18, 2020

Yes ,she is the heart of the show. — Munmun Biswas Sutradhar (@BiswasSutradhar) July 18, 2020

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered in February 2020. The show was being filmed in Bulgaria, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finale will be conducted in Mumbai’s Film City. The show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 can be streamed on VOOT. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and originally featured 10 contestants at the beginning of the show.

They included Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra, RJ Malishka, and Rani Chatterjee. But after Prakash’s exit from the show, fans are left with the top 5 contestants. They include Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, and Balraj Sayal, who are all actors. The show has been making headlines throughout the year for several reasons, like the chemistry between the contestants, their hilarious moments, and the challenging tasks that they have to perform.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.