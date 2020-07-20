Last Updated:

Netizens On Tejasswi Prakash's Exit Form KKK 10: "She Is Heart Of The Show"

Tejasswi Prakash's exit from 'KKK 10' has saddened her fans and netizens have reacted to show support to the television actor. Read to know more details.

Tejasswi Prakash

Netizens are reacting to Tejasswi Prakash’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The television actor had to leave the show reportedly due to an eye injury and also aborted a task. Read on to know more about what Tweetarati have to say about Prakash’s exit from KKK 10:

Netizens react to Tejasswi Prakash’s exit from KKK 10

Recently, it was revealed that actor Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for shows like Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Karn Sangini, and others, aborted a Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi task and left the reality game show. According to reports, she had to quit the show due to an eye injury that has made it hard for the actor to compete in the show. Reports also suggest that the actor has not been able to fly home yet and is still in Bulgaria, taking treatment for her eye.

What fans feel about Prakash’s exit

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered in February 2020. The show was being filmed in Bulgaria, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finale will be conducted in Mumbai’s Film City. The show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 can be streamed on VOOT. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and originally featured 10 contestants at the beginning of the show.

They included Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra, RJ Malishka, and Rani Chatterjee. But after Prakash’s exit from the show, fans are left with the top 5 contestants. They include Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, and Balraj Sayal, who are all actors. The show has been making headlines throughout the year for several reasons, like the chemistry between the contestants, their hilarious moments, and the challenging tasks that they have to perform.

