'Bigg Boss 14': Tejasswi Prakash To Be One Of The Contestants On Salman Khan’s Show?

Ever since the first promo of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14's new season has been dropped by the makers, speculations have been rife about the contestants on the show. There have been many popular names from the TV fraternity which have been coming up as contestants for Bigg Boss 14. Now, reportedly, TV actor Tejasswi Prakash may become a part of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Returns With New Season, Makers Release First Teaser

Tejasswi Prakash to be part of 'Bigg Boss 14'?

Recently, Tejasswi was also seen in the action reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The Karnsagini actor was performing well on the show but unfortunately had to quit the show mid-way after sustaining an injury. But that did not stop her from winning a massive fan-following due to her entertaining stint on the show. Her die-hard fans may now love to see her yet again in Bigg Boss 14.

According to news report on Tellychakkar, the makers of the controversial reality show are now planning to rope in Tejasswi for the show. But the Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor has not given any official confirmation on being considered or being a part of the show till now. It will nevertheless be interesting to see if she will become a part of the much-awaited show this time.

Also Read: Salman Khan Gears Up For Bigg Boss 14, Clicked Outside Mehboob Studios

Bigg Boss 14's new promo

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 had shared the first promo of the show featuring the host, Salman which had further increased the excitement around it. The promo showed the Dabangg actor indulging in some farming at his farmhouse. He can be seen driving his tractor and planting some rice on the paddy fields. The actor could be seen stating how the lockdown brought a 'speed breaker' to the normal life. He goes on to say that this is the reason why he is driving his tractor and growing rice in the fields. But soon the Kick actor hints that the situation may now change as it is time for the new season of Bigg Boss. The actor also hinted that the new season of the show will be a perfect reply to the year 2020.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpse Of Her Getting Ready For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Finale Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.