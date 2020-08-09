Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Returns With New Season, Makers Release First Teaser

After a long wait, the first look of the highly anticipated reality shows Bigg Boss season 14 has been released by the makers on social media. Going by the teaser, fans can catch the glimpse of the host and superstar in his own farmhouse working on the fields. In the short teaser clip, the actor can be seen plowing the fields while moving around on a tractor. The official Instagram page of the Colors TV channel shared the promotional videos of Bigg Boss 14.

Makers release Bigg Boss 14 teaser

In one of the videos, Salman can be seen working on his farm as he says in a voiceover, “Lockdown brought a bump to everyone’s life, which is why I am growing rice. But now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here.”While captioning the post, ColorsTV wrote that the things are going to change now as Bigg Boss is going to give a tough answer to 2020.

Several fans of the show were quick enough to leave a comment under the post while explaining their excitement to watch the much-awaited show. One of the users wrote that he will miss Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from the previous season in this new one. Another user expressed his curiosity to watch the upcoming season and wrote that he is just unable to control his excitement. A third follower chimed in and wrote ‘Sper-excited.” A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that he waits for the show the entire year and now he just cannot believe that the show is starting again.

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 will be delayed by a month as the theme of the show of having all the contestants under the same roof will be tossed due to the social distancing norms. However, fans will be happy to know that the Bigg Boss 14 release date has been out now. It is now reported that the makers of India’s most-watched and loved reality television show, Bigg Boss are gearing up for yet another season with the Bollywood superstar and its long-time host, Salman Khan. Earlier, it was reported that Bigg Boss is all set to start its show by the first week of October, but the upcoming season was delayed owing to the global pandemic and the lockdown imposed. After waiting eagerly for months, there is finally some good news for the die-hard fans of the show. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 will go on air from September 20, 2020.

