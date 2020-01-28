BIP Stars Ashey I And Jared's Pictures Are Giving Us Some Serious Relationship Goals

Ashley I and Jared were one of the most-talked-about contestants of Bachelor in Paradise ever. Even though it was love at first sight for Ashely I, this was not the case with Jared.

Later on, the two appeared once again in yet another BIP season, wherein Jared fell in love with Asian beauty, Caila Quinn and Ashley was left heartbroken. Three years post BIP, when Ashey I had moved on in life with dapper firefighter Kevin, Jared realised his love for Ashley and rest, as they say, is history!

Image Credit: Asley Ianconetti Haibon Instagram

Jared and Ashely I, dated for quite some time before tying the knot. They both made it official on The Story of Us, in May 2018. The Story of Us is a digital show where real-life couples share their love stories and it is hosted by Ashley I herself.

Post that, the couple once again graced the sets of Bachelor In Paradise during its latest season in September 2018. This time around, Jared had a surprise for Ashey I as he went down on his knees and proposed Ashley I for marriage. Within no time, Ashley I broke into a puddle of tears and agreed to marry him.

Image Credit: Asley Ianconetti Haibon Instagram

The much-in-love couple had a dream wedding in the presence of several BIP co-stars. Since then the two have been inseparable and often keep their fans glued to their mobile screens by posting some adorable pictures with each other. Take a look at some real-cute PDA moments of the BIP couple captured on camera.

Ashey I and Jared's adorable pictures

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley I and Jared seal it with a kiss

Image Credit: Asley Ianconetti Haibon Instagram

Ashley I and Jared can't take their eyes off each other

Image Credit: Asley Ianconetti Haibon Instagram

The BIP couple dressed as Bella and Edward from Twilight

Image Credit: Asley Ianconetti Haibon Instagram

Ashley I and Jared are all smiles for each other

Image Credit: Asley Ianconetti Haibon Instagram

