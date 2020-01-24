Tyler G From ABC Show 'Bachelorette' Passes Away Due To Drug Overdose

Tyler Gwozdz AKA Tyler G, who was a contestant on the hit ABC show The Bachelorette has died. It is suspected that the death of Tyler G was due to drug overdose. It was reported that the 29-year-old contestants died on the hospital bed. This news comes after a week and a half of him being hospitalised. Here is what happened to the young contestant Tyler Gwozdz-

It was reported that Boca Raton Police Department had received a call from a woman who had found Tyler G in a bathroom where he was OD’d on heroin. It is said that he was then taken to a Florida’s Palm Beach County hospital where he was in ICU for a week. It was also reported that a close associate of Tyler G opened up to an entertainment portal where he said that Tyler G had been battling addiction for a long time.

The producer of ABC’s Bachelor franchise also issued a statement on the death of Tyler G. In the statement, the producer expressed that the team of the show is heartbroken to hear about such a piece of tragic news. It also read that they are with Gwozdz family and his friends.

Gwozdz, who was fondly known as Tyler G, by the Bachelorette fans had made an appearance in the show in its 15th season but left the show after three episodes without any explanation from the snowmakers. Tyler G had spoken to a website where he said that the decision of him leaving the show was made by the producers and he had also said that it has been one of the best decision which he has made. It is also said that Tyler G wanted to become a clinical psychologist. May his soul rest in peace

(Image courtesy: Tyler Gwozdz Instagram)

