'The Flash' Season 6: Kid Flash To Return To Defeat Reverse Flash?

The sixth season of The Flash will reportedly deal with the aftermath of the Crisis on Infinite Earths. The Crisis on Infinite Earths saw the unfortunate sacrifice of our beloved superheroes. They were all killed by the anti-matter. Barry Allen's death was inevitable in this crisis. However, it was another superhero who sacrificed his life. The fans could not spot Kid Flash in the new season. The superhero was mainly seen in the show, Legends of Tomorrow and occasionally in The Flash. It was reportedly announced that he would make a comeback after the crisis. Kid Flash had been busy leading his inner life in Tibet but now he will make a comeback soon to help the team combat an old menacing enemy.

Wally West will be seen as a grown-up

The fans have many things to look forward to in Kid Flash. There will be something distinct brewing up which may come as a surprise to the viewers. Wally West will return as a grown-up and will also possess some additional powers to his already existing speedster power. Reportedly the makers of the show have also confirmed that the fans will no longer see the old Kid Falsh anymore. Kid Flash will reportedly be facing the Reverse Flash who is Eobard Thawne, an old enemy of The Flash.

Sue Dearborn will be introduced as the ladylove and future wife of Ralph Dibny

Wally will be combating the dangerous speedster and will be putting an end to his evil deeds. The show will have some additional characters too. Sue Dearborn will finally be introduced who will go on to become the love interest and future wife of Ralph Dibny. The show will also have a gender swap version of the second mirror master who will also be appearing often in the series. The sixth season will be starting from February 4, 2020. The fans are reportedly waiting with bated breath to witness the epic clash between Kid Flash and Reverse Flash.

