'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Wonders If It Is Time To Rename The Arrowverse

The Arrow series finale was aired on January 28 after kickstarting an entire shared television universe and completing eight seasons. Now that the founding Arrowverse has finally come to the conclusion, there have been many stars from various series that came out to reflect on the show’s legacy and the Arrow star, Stephen Amell. However, for Danielle Panabaker, who is known for her works in Flash and Sky High, the moniker Arrowverse may need to undergo a revision. In a video interview with TV Guide, she contemplated that if it has called the Arrowverse, what is it going to be called now? Could it be the Flashverse?

Interestingly, Panabaker’s Flash co-star Carlos Valdes and Chyler Leigh from Supergirl were against any changes to the television universe's name. Leigh stated that it is just an amazing privilege for her to be part of the Arrowverse and the show is always going to be called that. She also added that they have paved the way and set an incredible foundation for the stars to be able to come in and do what they do.

As the popular series came to a close, The Green Arrow took to his Twitter handle and shared a farewell tweet to express his gratitude and thanked for the opportunity to play Oliver Queen. He also called his character a transformative one as he spoke of his long journey with the popular series. Stephen also acknowledged that it was time to let it go. Check out his post bidding adieu to Arrow here:

Today’s bittersweet. Arrow meant so much to me for so many years. It was a transformative journey... but it was time to let it go. I lace my boots and don the hood one last time tonight. I’ll forever cherish being an ambassador for Oliver Queen. Thank you for the honor. pic.twitter.com/pTxgtCWyqu — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 28, 2020

Image credits: Instagram | The Flash

