'The Jungle Book' Re-run: Mowgli And His Tales Are Back On Doordarshan

Television News

'The Jungle Book: The Adventures of Mowgli' is being re-run from 8 April. Read to know more information

The Jungle Book

With two of Indian television’s most iconic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat being re-telecasted amid the lockdown, now the classic, The Jungle Book also made a comeback. Read to know more.

Also Read | The Jungle Book: Everything You Need To Know About The Adventure

The Jungle Book Re-telecasts today

Doordarshan is now bringing back The Jungle Book: The Adventures of Mowgli. It is a classic animation series that aired from October 1989. Mowgli became the most loved character in India in the 90s with the show.

The Jungle Book was released in different countries around the world in native languages. It has an especially popular in India with its Hindi dubbed. The Indian version features an original Hindi opening song, Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai, penned down by Gulzar. It was later used in Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016) in its Indian release. The Jungle Book aired today at 1 PM and the time slot will remain the same.

Also Read | 'Ramayan': Doordarshan Trolled Sonakshi Sinha With Poll After Episode? Netizens Convinced

The Jungle Book is originally a Japanese anime adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's original collection of stories, The Jungle Book. It shows, Mowgli, a human child who was raised by a pack of wolves in the jungle. The show has around 52 episodes. Check out how netrizens reacted to the rerun of the popular television drama.

Also Read | Ramanand Sagar's Son Moti Sagar Expresses Delight Over Re-run Of 'Ramayan' Epic

Also Read | 'Shaktimaan' Cast Then & Now: Here Is How The Cast Has Transformed Over The Years

Doordarshan has re-telecasted several old shows. Ramayan being the first in the list and received great responses from the viewers. According to reports, it garnered 170 million viewers in just 4 episodes. Doordarshan then re-telecasted Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. People are loving to watch their childhood shows back on TV during this lockdown.

 

 

COMMENT
