The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Takes A Hilarious Dig At Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show has completed over a hundred episodes on its channel and has been receiving massive love since day one. The comedy show has entertained the audiences of all ages and has managed to create a niche in the television industry. Kapil Sharma's unmatchable comic timing and star cast have time and again managed to entertain the audience. Interestingly, the episode on Saturday saw a funny moment between Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna Abhishek asks Archana Puran Singh 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge'

The Kapil Sharma Show episode on Saturday, begins with Kapil introducing his guests Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan, Manoj Joshi and a few more others. While Krushna Abhishek enters as 'Sapna parlour wali' dancing to the tunes of Ek chumma tu mujhko udhaar de de with Shilpa Shetty, Krushna flirts with Meezaan and calls him 'Meri Jaan'. After that, Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh by saying 'Atithi tum kab jaoge' and 'Sidhu ji kab aaoge'.

After some time, Krushna Abhishek enters as Archana Puran Singh and sits on the artificial Sidhu seat after which, the artificial Archana and real Archana have a fun banter on the stage. Archana tells Sidhu that she had invited him for a party but he did not show up. To which, he says that he has a habit of changing parties as he went to his friend's bachelor party. Archana Puran Singh goes on stage and hugs Kapil Sharma, who is dressed as Sidhu. He apologises to her, she laughs and hugs him again.

(Image courtesy: Archana Puran Singh Instagram)

