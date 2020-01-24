The Debate
Kapil Sharma Imitates Navjot Singh Sidhu In This Funny Clip From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Television News

Kapil Sharma will be seen imitating Navjot Singh Sidu in the latest episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Check out the short funny clip from the show below

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
kapil sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show had Navjot Singh Sidhu for the majority of its episodes before Archana Puransingh replaced him. Though Navjot Singh Sidhu is not a part of The Kapil Sharma show anymore, he is always referenced in some or the other way in many episodes. Recently, Kapil Sharma was seen mimicking Navjot Singh Sidhu in this funny clip from The Kapil Sharma show. Check out the video below -



Kapil Sharma mimics Navjot Singh Sidhu



In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen sporting a blue pathani suit coupled with a yellow turban. The cast of Hungama 2 were promoting their film on the show when Kapil decided to act out a sketch dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kapil also went on to mimic the way Navjot Singh Sidhu did his shayaris. Sidhu was often seen reciting his shayaris on the show. Check out the cast of Hungama 2 having fun on The Kapil Sharma Show. 







Image courtesy - Kapil Sharma Instagram

 

 

