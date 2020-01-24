Archana Puran Singh Takes Kapil Sharma's Case On His Fees, Latter Retorts "Aa Jao Loot Lo"

The Kapil Sharma Show has always been able to send laughter and happiness across India with its amazing crew and great jokes. Some of the most favourite topics of Kapil Sharma to make jokes on is none other than Archana Puran Singh. In a recent episode featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Archana grabbed the opportunity to hit back at Kapil.

Archana reveals Kapil's fees

Kapil Sharma, in the episode, started praising Ajay Devgn and said that the actor was a complete package of talent. He talked about Ajay had not only played the role of an actor but also have explored other avenues in movies. He has also become a producer, did voice-overs, has done directing and is also a part of the theatre.

Kapil then went on to joke whether Ajay has the motto of 'Apna Saath, Apna Vikaas', which is a twist to the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. He joked on how Ajay is only looking at his success and not letting others do their job.

Ajay Devgn, being his witty self, retorts back at Kapil. The actor says that Kapil Sharma had also completed so many episodes in the second season of the comedy show but has not let anyone else come in his place. This sent the audience and Archana Puran Singh in fits of laughter.

Archana saw this as a window to pull Kapil's leg as well. Archana jokes that Kapil takes away the majority shares of the total earnings of the show and then gives only a little to others. Kapil was unnerved by this joke and hilariously called everyone to steal from him, "Loot lo, Aa jao sab."

Kapil then went on to say that he takes the major amount because he has a daughter to take care of now. Ajay again pulled Kapil's leg. He warned him that once the daughter will see these episodes when she grows up, Kapil will not be spared to use her name for his deeds.

Image Courtesy: Archana Puran Singh Instagram

