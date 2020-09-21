The Kapil Sharma Show Written Update Sep 20: Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Grace Show

The Kapil Sharma Show's September 20 episode began on a high note with a dose of laughter from comedians Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Kapil Sharma himself. Kapil entertains everyone in his Rajesh Arora avatar, followed by Sumona Chakravarty coming to the main stage in a corporate look, adding some punch lines to further set the scene.

Kapil furthermore pulls the legs of Archana Puran Singh which also leaves her in splits. He then goes on to announce the special guests of tonight's episode to be none other than Bollywood actors and real-life couple, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana.

Also Read: Harshdeep Kaur And Richa Sharma To Have A Blast On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' This Weekend

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana on how they got married

Soon, he starts conversing with the couple and goes on to asks Renuka how the two got married and how Ashutosh is in real life. Kapil also makes everyone go on a trip down the memory lane as he remembers Renuka's popular show, Surbhi. He also discusses some interesting facts related to the show. Asutosh further went on to reveal how the two met. He said that the two went on to meet on the sets of a film which was being directed by Hansal Mehta through Rajeshwari Sachdev. The Bhoot: The Ghost Ship actor also went on to say how he took Renuka's number from Ravi Rai to wish her on the occasion of Dussehra.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show' Highlights: Angad Bedi Proposes To Wife Neha Dhupia With Pineapple

Renuka Shahane reveals her father-in-law's mantra

Ashutosh went on to make a romantic confession about their love story and revealed how he proposed to Renuka through poetry and the latter told him that she thinks that she is falling in love with him. Then Renuka also went on to make some interesting revelations about her husband. The Hum Apke Hain Kaun actor went on to say that during their wedding, Ashutosh's friend, Padam Singh told her that Ashutosh had once wielded her gun.

Renuka then went on to say how she swears by a mantra which was given to her by her father-in-law. She said that the mantra says, 'First Obey, Then Argue.' Renuka also goes on to say that their sons call Ashutosh's workplace as 'ashram'. In a hilarious confession, Renuka also goes on to say that she and Ashutosh both snore in their sleep and that their sons often get scared of Ashutosh's snoring.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan And Manoj Tiwari To Appear On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Soon, Kiku enters the scene to tickle the funny bone of Ashutosh and Renuka. Bharti also joins him in the same and two go on to deliver some funny punch lines. Ashutosh then goes on to say how legendary actor Dilip Kumar praised his performance as the main antagonist in the movie, Dushman.

The actor says that the superstar had also given him a mantra which said that when someone rejects a movie even after seeing money on the table, then he or she is truly a powerful person. After Kapil requests Renuka to croon a song, she sings the track, Pehli Pehli Baar Baliye from her husband's movie, Sangharsh. Renuka also requests Kapil to sing a track from Ashutosh's movie, Dushaman and the latter sings the song, Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh from the movie in his lovely voice.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.