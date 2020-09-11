Ravi Kishan And Manoj Tiwari To Appear On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Kapil Sharma Show has begun amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain its audience. The new episodes have recently featured several celebrities like Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kemmu, Ajay Atul, and have also celebrated the efforts of the frontline workers who have been working day and night amid the global pandemic. The Kapil Sharma Show will air its Bhojpuri special episode in the upcoming weekend. It will feature Bhojpuri film stars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari in a guest appearance.

Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari on The Kapil Sharma Show

The upcoming weekend show of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome superstars of Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. It will be the very first time that Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will share the same screen on The Kapil Sharma Show. They have never been invited together with each other on the show. While the camaraderie was quite evident, both Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari left no stone unturned to add to the banter. There will be constant teasing from both celebrities. Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan look dapper in their blue outfits. Look at some pictures from the upcoming episode:

Source: Pic/PR handout

The two have worked together in two films previously namely Janam Janam Ke Saath and Ganga. They will talk about their past experience while working with each other. Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will be seen playing cricket onscreen along with the host Kapil Sharma. While discussing the fond memories of their career, they will give the audience enough and more reasons to laugh at. The audience is definitely up for a treat this weekend.

Ravi Kishan announces his visit to The Kapil Sharma Show

Ravi Kishan recently took to his Instagram to share a selfie while announcing that he was going to be on the Kapil Sharma Show. He was seen wearing a royal blue blazer and paired it with yellow sunglasses. The actor captioned the picture with "#kapilsharmashow à¤…à¤§à¤­à¥‚à¤¤ Sunday à¤† à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤", which translates to -- I'll be coming on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday. Take a look at the post:

