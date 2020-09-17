Harshdeep Kaur And Richa Sharma To Have A Blast On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' This Weekend

As shootings for The Kapil Sharma Show resumed, the host and actors are back to entertain the audience and the guests. After several actors, The Kapil Sharma Show will extend a warm welcome to popular singers Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma. The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV has been entertaining the audience every weekend, since many years now.

The Kapil Sharma Show to have special guests

Also Read: Harshdeep Kaur: Everything You Need To Know About The Sufi Singer

Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma are two immensely popular singers of the Indian Film Industry. The duo will be setting the stage on fire with their singing. While Harshdeep will be seen disclosing some interesting anecdotes about her real-life Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi, Richa Sharma will be seen unveiling some unknown facts about her singing career. A promising fun banter with Sapna, however, will leave them in splits! The audience will get the golden opportunity to enjoy a special singing performance by host Kapil Sharma along with the two guests.

Also Read: Richa Sharma And Hansraj Raghuwanshi Shoot Latest Song 'Duntara' On Phone

Also Read: Harshdeep Kaur Dedicates Hit Rabbi Shergill Song 'Tere Bin' To Her Father; Watch Video

Harshdeep Kaur is popular for her Bollywood, Punjabi and Sufi songs. She has won titles in two reality shows and has also established herself as a lead singer in Bollywood. Harshdeep Kaur has worked with some prominent music directors including AR Rahman, Tanishk Bagchi, Himesh Reshammiya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Some of the popular tracks are Dilbaro from Raazi, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti and Kamariya from Bareilly ki Barfi.

Richa Sharma, on the other hand, is a playback singer as well as a devotional singer. She is famous for singing Bollywood’s longest track Bidaai, from the film Babul. Some of her popular songs include Chhalka- Chhalka Re, Maahi Ve, Dooriyan and Imported Kaamariya.

Also Read: Suchita Trivedi Says She Gets Emotional Every Time She Hears 'Indiawaali Maa's' Song; Read

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.