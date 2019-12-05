The Debate
The Debate
Impatient Baby Yoda Fans Craft Their Own Toys As Disney Delays Official Toy Release

Television News

Baby Yoda has evidently become one of the hottest topics for 'Star Wars' fans. Some ardent fans have taken it to themselves to craft Baby Yoda toys. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
baby yoda

Baby Yoda has clearly taken the Star Wars franchise fans by storm. The adorable 50-year-old Yoda is being called the best part of the new Mandalorian series which is streaming now on Disney+. Since the past few days, many unauthorised merchandises like Baby Yoda shirts and coffee mugs are being sold on online shopping platforms, which has reportedly upset Disney officials as the company holds the merchandising rights for the character. Disney announced that Baby Yoda bobblehead, mattel plush and figurines will be soon available. As per reports, Baby Yoda toys are available to pre-order, but won't be ready for delivery until next year, missing the Christmas season. So, some creative Star Wars fans have taken it to themselves and crafted Baby Yoda toys. Check them out below. 

Published:
