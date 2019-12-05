Impatient Baby Yoda Fans Craft Their Own Toys As Disney Delays Official Toy Release

Baby Yoda has clearly taken the Star Wars franchise fans by storm. The adorable 50-year-old Yoda is being called the best part of the new Mandalorian series which is streaming now on Disney+. Since the past few days, many unauthorised merchandises like Baby Yoda shirts and coffee mugs are being sold on online shopping platforms, which has reportedly upset Disney officials as the company holds the merchandising rights for the character. Disney announced that Baby Yoda bobblehead, mattel plush and figurines will be soon available. As per reports, Baby Yoda toys are available to pre-order, but won't be ready for delivery until next year, missing the Christmas season. So, some creative Star Wars fans have taken it to themselves and crafted Baby Yoda toys. Check them out below.

Baby Yoda toys made by fans

Like so many others I have succumbed to the charms of #BabyYoda 😍

It's been a long time since I picked up my hook but I just had to make this little cutie 💚#crochet pic.twitter.com/F07nxYv2Zj — 🌞 ४ Always In The Mood For Dancing (@LittleRedLilith) December 4, 2019

I made a baby Yoda! I made his body & cloak out of fleece. His head, hands, and feet are made of foam clay. Hope y’all love him as much as I do 😆 #yoda #starwars #babyyoda #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/d93160LfQC — Zonbi (@ZonbisWorkshop) December 4, 2019

My parents made something for my kids. We all squealed when we opened the package. #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/1LdLD4UT3p — Space Cookie Mom (@spacecookiemom) December 5, 2019

