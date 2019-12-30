Doctor Strange Screenwriter Shares Stan Lee's Heartwarming Response To The Film

On December 28, millions of Marvel fans from around the world were seen remembering the late Stan Lee, as it was his birth anniversary. He is one of the most known and celebrated comic-book writers of the past two decades. He was remembered for being a sweet and loving person to all those who were ever around him. Read more to know what C. Robert Cargill had to say on the occasion.

READ | Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3', Says, "it's Kind Of Crazy"

C. Robert Cargill remembers Stan Lee of the Marvel

READ | Travis Scott's 'Gang Gang' Features Tesla's Famous Cybertruck

On the occasion of the late Stan Lee’s birth anniversary, C. Robert Cargill was seen remembering iconic comic book writer. He took to his official social media handle to post a lengthy thread about the late artist. Here, he revealed that had met Stan following the release of Doctor Strange.

Stan Lee told Cargill that he wanted to tell him how much he loved that movie. He felt that this was the validation he needed for the film, boiled down in just two sentences by the legend. Cargill had told the creator about how his comics shaped him into the person he is today, and how it affected his work. He had told Stan that he had done it all for him, to which Stan responded by saying that Cargill was lying but he will take that compliment anyway. Stan had also learned some of the hand gestures from the write of the film during their conversation. Cargill stated that it was the highlight of the night. Here is the post by Cargill.

READ | 'Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker' Box Office: Film Falls Short Of Expectations

"You're the writer," he said.



"One of them, yes."



"I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right."



Boom. All the validation I ever needed for STRANGE boiled down in two sentences. It didn't matter what critics or my friends thought. Stan loved it. pic.twitter.com/smfC6ye9F3 — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

READ | Dwayne Johnson Reveals Plans For Next 'Jumanji' Movie With 'GoT' Star Rory McCann

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.