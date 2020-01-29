'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' And Other International Reality Shows To Follow

Talk Shows are one of the most interesting platforms where most of the gossips about the film industry is revealed. There are several celebrities who tried their hands at hosting. The concept of talk shows may differ, but one thing that remains common is the celebrity guests being invited and the host talking to them regarding their personal and professional life. Here are some of the much-loved international reality shows.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and it is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh season of NBC’s long-running Tonight Show franchise. The Tonight Show is produced by Katie Hockmeyer and by Lorne Michaels.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Night with Seth Meyers, hosted by Seth Meyers, is an American late-night talk show. The show premiered on February 24, 2014 and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. Late Night is produced by former Saturday Night Live producer Mike Shoemaker and Lorne Michaels.

Also Read| 'The Tonight Show' hosts 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho marking his U.S. talk show debut

A Little Late with Lily Singh

This show is hosted by the Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh. The program premiered on September 16, 2019, as a replacement for the Last Call with Carson Daly. Singh is the first openly bisexual person, as well as the first Indian and South Asian descent to host an American broadcast major network late-night talk show.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra: Best challenges on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is an American television variety comedy talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. It was first premiered on September 8, 2003. It is produced by Telepictures and airs in syndication, including stations owned by NBC Universal. On May 21, 2019, DeGeneres announced she had signed for three more years.

Also Read| Lilly Singh's hilarious moments from her show 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh'

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden (also known as Late Late) is an American late-night talk show hosted by James Corden on CBS. It is the fourth and current iteration of The Late Late Show. It is produced by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios.

Also Read| Lilly Singh's 'A Little Late With Lilly' to air in India from Sept 21

Image Source: Lilly Singh Instagram, Fallon Tonight Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.