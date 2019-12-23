The Debate
'The Two Popes' Has Received Reviews From Twitterati Ever Since Its Premiere

Television News

The Two Popes is a biographical period drama based upon the two Popes in the Vatican city who had contradictory views about a lot of things. Read on to find out

the two popes

The Two Popes is a biographical drama, directed by Fernando Meirelles. The movie released in limited theatres in the United States on November 27, 2019, and in the UK two days later. The plot of the movie shows how the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis try to find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church in the Vatican. It released on digital platforms on December 20, 2019, and Twitterati has been giving their reviews ever since. Check it out here.

