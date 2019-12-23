'The Two Popes' Has Received Reviews From Twitterati Ever Since Its Premiere

The Two Popes is a biographical drama, directed by Fernando Meirelles. The movie released in limited theatres in the United States on November 27, 2019, and in the UK two days later. The plot of the movie shows how the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis try to find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church in the Vatican. It released on digital platforms on December 20, 2019, and Twitterati has been giving their reviews ever since. Check it out here.

This is an absolute masterpiece production outstanding performances from Pryce and Hopkins. It’s not about Catholicism it’s two hours of conversation about two thousand years of dictatorship, humanity and redemption #TheTwoPopespic.twitter.com/BSNFwjtf9U — Elizabeth Costello (@ElizabethC50) December 20, 2019

So much heart, joy, and wisdom. Heavenly performances by two actors I have a great deal of respect for and made me even prouder to be a theater actor. End this year with a blessing by streaming it on Netflix. #AnthonyHopkins #JonathanPryce #TheTwoPopes pic.twitter.com/cjCUi3und9 — Vance Larena (@vance_larena) December 22, 2019

God bless Netflix for ending the year with such a heavenly film (and atoning for 6 Underground).



My review of #TheTwoPopes: https://t.co/sd0gI8mFZr pic.twitter.com/6WQsCQ0ybA — Rohan (@RohanNaahar) December 23, 2019

You will understand life more when you watch this. Woah! Those words, sufferings and decisions. Worth your time. #TheTwoPopes pic.twitter.com/FsxFQZfhsP — 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒂 𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒎𝒔 🌻 (@WeirdyGurlWP) December 21, 2019

I loved every minute of #TheTwoPopes - encapsulating friendship, Grace and new beginnings - just when we need these most. pic.twitter.com/XIV33lMx1h — Fr Matthew Catterick (@vicar_stsp) December 22, 2019

I saw "The Two Popes," too, and while the actors are (obviously) excellent, the movie is an extended cliche that exaggerates the popes' alleged differences, relies on tired (and inaccurate) ideological categories, mis-portrays B16, and gets facts wrong. #TheTwoPopes https://t.co/a8hos526Z0 — Rick Garnett (@RickGarnett) December 22, 2019

Watching #TheTwoPopes. Very entertaining, but the dialogue plays out exactly as liberals imagine a reactionary and a "reformer" would talk to each other. These aren't two high-level Catholic prelates debating but liberals trying to reason with unreasonable conservatives. — Anthony Sacramone (@amsacramone) December 20, 2019

