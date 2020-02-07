The Umbrella Academy: Four Reasons To Watch This Fascinating Show

The Umbrella Academy is one of the unique shows created by Dark Horse Comics. The Netflix series' season 1 released on 15 February, 2019, and ever since fans are waiting for the second season. The official Twitter page of The Umbrella Academy also posted a teaser of Season 2 which has been received many views. If you are not aware of the show and have not watched it yet, here are some of the reasons for you to watch The Umbrella Academy.

ALSO READ | BoJack Horseman: Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

Reasons to binge-watch The Umbrella Academy

Family

The show has a powerful cast that includes Games of Thrones actor Tom Hopper and David Casteñeda. Ellen Page, Emmy Raver, Robert Sheehan are also a part of the superhero web television series. Steve Blackman gathered ten actors to unite a team for 10 episodes of the first season. However, some actors among them might also appear in Season 2.

Music

The Umbrella Academy has some fascinating background score. Vanya (Ellen Page), who is the lead character of the series, often plays the violin. Her violin act is a treat to the fans. Apart from this, the soundtrack is full of great songs.

ALSO READ | Netflix All Set To Work With Sandra Bullock And Viola Davis In Untitled Thriller Film

Pogo

Pogo is a chimp in a suit. He is like a father to the seven children. Fans compare him to one of the chimps from the movie Planet of the Apes, Caesar. The multifaceted character plays a vital role in the movie and his role makes the series even more interesting. He is a father who loves his children but struggles to show it.

ALSO READ | 'Umbrella Academy's' Jeremy Slater To Develop Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Secrets that have spectacular results

The show has many secrets at the start that fans understand by the end of season 1. However, not all secrets are unfolded yet. Fans are waiting for the secrets to unfold in Season 2.

ALSO READ | Historical Documentaries On Netflix That Will Make You Revisit Your History Lessons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.