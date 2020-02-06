Historical Documentaries On Netflix That Will Make You Revisit Your History Lessons

Netflix is an OTT platform that is popular for making a huge number of documentaries. One may find a documentary for every genre here on Netflix. Usually, the platform streams a good selection of documentaries, be it historical, food and cuisine, technology, biography while also covering controversial subjects. Here is a list of some of the best historical documentaries one can find on Netflix.

Mercury 13

Mercury 13 is one of the best-written documentaries, telling the story about the first country to send women astronauts to space. It is a story of 13 women pilots who were trained to be sent on the very first space expedition. This was the time when USSR beat the US in sending the first female astronauts to space.

This documentary beautifully captures the gruesome training tasks that the women were put through. Earlier it was believed that only men could travel to space, considering the complications and difficulties involved. But the theory was proved wrong when USSR successfully sent these 13 women to space.

Hitler: A Career

The documentary presents an in-depth view of the rise and fall of Hitler, who played a very crucial part in changing the course of history. The documentary shows the power of Hitler while incorporating some footage from the Nazi Germany era. Hitler's personality is showcased brilliantly in this documentary and everyone should watch this at least once to understand how easy it is to manipulate the masses by using fear tactics.

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

This is one of the stories that need to be told again and again so that people can understand how the actions of some affected the history of the world. This story is about the last prosecutor Ben Ferencz and his time as a prosector for the Nazi’s infamous Einsatzgruppen soldiers, who were indirectly responsible for the Holocaust.

Civil War

Civil War is a documentary that is considered as one of the best documentaries ever made. It was made by the filmmaker Ken Burns. The documentary takes a comprehensive look at one of the long-standing conflicts in the history of mankind with regards to the slavery that was prevalent in the U.S. The war was fought in the 1860s.

13th

13th was released as a part of Netflix Originals. It shows the history of the United States and how the country has dealt with racial inequality. The name 13th is taken from the Thirteenth Amendment to the US Constitution. This amendment led to the prohibition of slavery in the country.

