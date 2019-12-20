The Witcher Star Freya Allan Talks About Her Bizarre And Confusing Casting

Netflix's dark epic fantasy, The Witcher, is about to make its release today on December 20, 2019. The much-awaited series is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's best selling novels of the same name. From the very beginning of the show's production, it had been marred with controversy and confusion when it came to its casting. While the show's protagonist, Geralt of Rivia aka The Witcher, was always going to be played by Henry Cavill, there was a lot of confusion when it came to the casting of Ciri. British actor Freya Allan was the one who was finally selected for the role. Recently in an interview, she spoke out about how her casting for the part was a bizarre and confusing experience.

In the interview, Freya Allan revealed that was originally cast to play the role of Marilka in The Witcher show. She said that she was never quite sure what was going on, or what was the truth, or what character she really was going up for. She was not even aware of what was really happening behind the scenes. She was given scenes, which she performed.

The one thing that she was initially certain of was that she had been cast for the role of Marilka. However, she later learnt that the casting director, Sophie Holland, told the writer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, that they should really consider her for the role of Ciri, even though they were originally considering someone younger than her for the part. Freya was later called to test for the role of Ciri.

Knowing that Ciri was one of the lead roles, she went in for the auditions and later found out that she had been cast for the role. This confused her greatly, as she was now cast for both the role of Ciri, as well as for the role of Marilka. Freya mentioned that the whole experience was really bizarre and confusing for her. However, in the end, she finally knew that she was playing Ciri and not Marilka after the shooting for The Witcher began.

