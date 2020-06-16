Swwapnil Joshi's Kids Cannot Believe He Played Role Of Kush In 'Uttar Ramayan'

Marathi film actor Swwapnil Joshi who started her career as a child actor in Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan revealed that his children refuse to believe that it is him on the show. Swwapnil Joshi, while talking to a news daily, stated that he was just nine-year-old when he played the role of Lord Ram’s son Kush. In the interview, he spoke about an array of topics like his career in the Marathi film industry, his performances in mythological shows as well as his children’s reaction to his role in the mythological shows. Read on:

Swwapnil Joshi in Ramayan

Swwapnil Joshi stated that he remembers shooting quite vividly and also spoke about his children’s reaction to watching him play the role. Swwapnil Joshi did not just essay the role of Kush, but also played the role of Krishna in Mahabharat in his teens. He stated that he has two kids, a 4-year-old daughter, and a 2-year-old son.

Swwapnil Joshi disclosed that his children refused to believe that it was him in Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan. He said that they could not believe that their father looked so different in his childhood. The absence of his beard was also one of the reasons for them to conclude that he played a role in the show, Uttar Ramayan.

Swwapnil Joshi stated that he had different coloured hair in the show and that he was very young. When he was a part of Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayan. However, he stated that his kids recognised him as Shri Krishna. He said that his face looked quite similar to what it looks like when he played the role of Shri Krishna. Hence, his children believed that he is Krishna in Mahabharat.

Swwapnil Joshi also spoke about how people would get their newborn children to seek his blessings and how they would come to set if they were unwell, asking for him to heal them. He added that because he was so young, he did not have much experience to deal with such situations. However, he added that there was a fantastic fan following back in the days.

Swwapnil Joshi also said that back in the days, when an actor did a mythological show, they were only offered similar roles. He recalled that because the audience was so sentimental towards their role in the mythological shows, they were not accepted as any other character. Swwapnil Joshi considers himself extremely lucky that he was able to break the mould and have a successful career in non-mythological shows and movies as well.

