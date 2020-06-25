'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic Of 'sisters Waiting In A Queue'

Dipika Chikhlia recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the time she was working on the popular mythological series Ramayan. She shared a picture of herself, in the character of Sita, and her three sisters who get married together in one of the episodes. She also wrote about the characters and how different they are from each other in terms of personality.

Dipika Chikhlia is remembered for her work in the fan-favourite mythological show, Ramayan. She played the role of Sita in the serial and received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal. The actor recently shared a throwback picture from the making of one of the most important episodes where Sita and her sisters, Mandavi, Urmila, and Sharutakirti, get married to Lord Rama, Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughna respectively. In the picture posted, the four women can be seen dressed in red bridal sarees along with crowns and jewellery. They can also be seen with flower garlands. In the caption for the post, actor Dipika Chikhlia has written about the four sisters and this particular scene. She has written that the four sisters are waiting in a queue in this picture. She has also mentioned that the four women are very different from each other even though they are bound by the same umbilical cord. She has also mentioned that their life journeys have been different as well. Have a look at the picture posted on Dipika Chikhlia’s Instagram handle here.

Previously, Dipika Chikhlia had posted about a scene from Ramayan which was shot under a huge Banyan tree. She posted a collage of two pictures along with a fond, yet terrifying memory which is attached to the scene. In the caption for the post, she has narrated the incident when their cinematographer was in a hurry to wrap up the shoot of this scene, which had left the cast and crew wondering what the possible reason for the hurry could be. She eventually revealed in the caption that there had been a huge snake on the tree which they spotted much later. Have a look at the post from Dipika Chikhlia’s Instagram here.

