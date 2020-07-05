Jeetendra, Jaya Prada & 'Ramayan' Fame Arun Govil Starrer Hit Film 'Lav Kush' Movie Trivia

Lav Kush, directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao is a mythological film released in 1997. It stars Jeetendra as Lord Rama, Jayaprada as Goddess Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman, Master Adil as Lav, Baby Shrestha as Kush, Pran as Maharishi Valmiki, M. Balayya as Vashistha along with Tiku Talsania, Jayshree Gadkar, Beena Banerjee, Aruna Irani and others. The movie is based on Uttar Ramayan by Valmiki from the Epic Ramayana. Here is some trivia about the film that you might not be aware of-

Arun Govil's 'Lav Kush' movie trivia

Jeetendra and Jaya Prada were among the prominent pairs in Bollywood as they appeared in several hit movies together. Lav Kush marks their last project together on the big screen.

Arun Govil who plays Lakshman in the movie is best known for portraying Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster 1987 television series Ramayan.

Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker V. Madhusudhan Rao helmed Lav Kush as the last movie of his career.

Lav Kush was released eight-years after Uttar Ramayan series by Ramanand Sagar aired in 1989. It was a follow-up show to Ramayan where Arun Govil had reprised his famous role of Lord Ram.

It is the only movie in which Jeetendra played Lord Rama.

Jaya Prada portrayed Goddes Sita for the second time in her career. She previously played the role in 1976 Telugu-language film Seeta Kalyanam.

Dara Singh plays Hanuman for the fifth and last time in this film. Prior to the movie, he played the role of Lord Hanuman in 1976 film Bajrangbali, and TV series such as Ramayan, Uttar Ramayan and Mahabharat (1988).

Lav Kush marks Arun Govil's fourth and last appearance in a film starring Jeetendra. He was previously seen in movies like Judaai (1980), Justice Chaudhary (1983) and Himmatwala (1983), all featuring Jeetendra as the lead.

Lav Kush Plot

The story begins after Lord Ram defeats Ravana in Lanka and returns to Ayodhya along with Goddess Sita. He is crowned as the emperor and settled down to a normal life with his biological and foster mothers, three brothers; Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan and their wives.

When his spies inform him that his reputation might be at stake as Sita had spent over a year in Ravana's Lanka, he asks Lakshman, to ensure that Sita is sent to exile. Pregnant and distressed Sita is rescued by Maharishi Valmiki, who takes her to his Ashram and renames her Lokpavni.

Sita gives birth to two sons, Kush and Lav. Valmiki trains them in every possible way, including warfare, knowledge and religion. A decade later, the twins decide to visit Ayodhya to get the blessings of Sriram and Sita as well as recite the Ramayan in front of them. In Ayodhya, they find out that Sriram has exiled Sita, and they return home dishearted.

On their way back, Lav Kush stop the Aswamedha horse, not realizing that they will soon encounter a confrontation with none other than Lakshman, Sriram, Lord Hanuman and the entire army of Ayodhya.

