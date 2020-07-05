Jeetendra, Jaya Prada & 'Ramayan' Fame Arun Govil Starrer Hit Film 'Lav Kush' Movie Trivia

Quick links:
Lav Kush, directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao is a mythological film released in 1997. It stars Jeetendra as Lord Rama, Jayaprada as Goddess Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman, Master Adil as Lav, Baby Shrestha as Kush, Pran as Maharishi Valmiki, M. Balayya as Vashistha along with Tiku Talsania, Jayshree Gadkar, Beena Banerjee, Aruna Irani and others. The movie is based on Uttar Ramayan by Valmiki from the Epic Ramayana. Here is some trivia about the film that you might not be aware of-
Also Read | 'Ramayan' Starring Arun Govil And Dipika Chikhlia Smashes TRP Again
Also Read | 'Uttar Ramayan' Tops The Chart While 'Mahabharat' Ratings See A Drop: BAARC Report
Also Read | Arun Govil & Sunil Lahri Were Not The First Choice For 'Ramayan'? Read Interesting Facts
The story begins after Lord Ram defeats Ravana in Lanka and returns to Ayodhya along with Goddess Sita. He is crowned as the emperor and settled down to a normal life with his biological and foster mothers, three brothers; Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan and their wives.
When his spies inform him that his reputation might be at stake as Sita had spent over a year in Ravana's Lanka, he asks Lakshman, to ensure that Sita is sent to exile. Pregnant and distressed Sita is rescued by Maharishi Valmiki, who takes her to his Ashram and renames her Lokpavni.
Also Read | Do You Know Ramayan's Arun Govil Has Also Worked With Sridevi In A Bollywood Film? Details
Sita gives birth to two sons, Kush and Lav. Valmiki trains them in every possible way, including warfare, knowledge and religion. A decade later, the twins decide to visit Ayodhya to get the blessings of Sriram and Sita as well as recite the Ramayan in front of them. In Ayodhya, they find out that Sriram has exiled Sita, and they return home dishearted.
On their way back, Lav Kush stop the Aswamedha horse, not realizing that they will soon encounter a confrontation with none other than Lakshman, Sriram, Lord Hanuman and the entire army of Ayodhya.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.