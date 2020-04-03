There's A Very Important Reason Why Friday's Telecast Of Ramayan Will Be Delayed On DD

Friday's telecast of iconic mythological epic series Ramayan will be delayed by a few minutes so as to not overlap with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 AM address to the nation, Prasar Bharti has announced. The official Twitter account of Prasar Bharti wrote on Thursday, “In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes.”

READ: 'Ramayana' Scene Prompts Hilarious Memes On Social Media; Check Out

Ramayan to be delayed for a few minutes today:

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”. Read below-

In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes. https://t.co/5CFJ8QOp4v — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) April 2, 2020

Ramayan was back on television on last Saturday, recalling for many those epic mornings an age ago when entire families, and even neighbours, gathered before clunky television boxes for their weekly fix of television and religion.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.



कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

READ: 'Ramayan' Cast Then And Now | Where Is The Star Cast Today? Pictures Inside

The streets were empty, as they were nearly three decades ago when Ramanand Sagar’s serial that brought to life in vivid colour the story of the noble prince and his 14-year exile began airing every Sunday. Then, it was about people glued to television screens, some even praying before it, planning their day around that one hour a week and making sure they go nowhere. Now, it is about a lockdown in a high tech efficient world of 24-hour entertainment as India and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. The government’s announcement that it would rerun the show on DD National at 9 am and 9 pm every day brought back nostalgia for times that were simpler and TV viewing was about community.

READ: Subramanian Swamy Draws A Lesson From Ramayan & Mahabharat's Return To TV Amid Lockdown

READ: Re-telecast Of Ramayan Sparks Row On Twitter As Netizens Debate On Women Empowerment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.