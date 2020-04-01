The Debate
Re-telecast Of Ramayan Sparks Row On Twitter As Netizens Debate On Women Empowerment

Television News

With Ramayan returning to TV, netizens have sparked up a new debate on Twitter. Users are arguing their take on women empowerment in the show. Details here.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramayan

With the announcement of lockdown, Doordarshan confirmed the return of Ramanand Sagar's popular mythological serial Ramayan. With the return of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, the Indian audience has a chance to revisit the epic story all over again. But this return has also sparked up interesting discussions on the social media platforms. The discussion over the past 24 hours has been centring around Kaikeyi and her maid Manthara. 

Ramayan on DD triggers feminism debate on Twitter

People have been hurling abuses at her for being so evil and ruining Ram's life. There has also been a new debate that focuses on the way women have been portrayed in the series. While some felt that Ramayan did not mete out fair treatment to its female characters, others felt the storyline champions women's empowerment.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' To Be Joined By 'Shaktimaan', Actor Mukesh Khanna Confirms

Hailing the storyline of the show, one user lauded the country for so progressive even 7,000 years ago and hailed Sita for being a warrior. Another one had a take that Kaikeyi and Satyabhama were the first female drivers of the country. Other users reminded the viewers that Kaikeyi was no pushover as a character. 

 ALSO READ | Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

But not everyone felt that the show upheld the women's empowerment. Calling Kaikeyi the most unfortunate character in the series, a user talked about a beautiful lesson. Another user took the debate to a new level by talking pseudo-feminism. 

 ALSO READ | Ramayana Actor Arun Govil Looks Pleased As He Watches Himself Onscreen; Fans React

One of the users had an interesting observation to make about the show. The user said that Ramayan would have turned out to be totally different had it been written by a female character from the series. But even three decades later, the show has managed to retain its magic and watching the show every morning seems to have already become a daily ritual in many households. 

ALSO READ | After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Re-telecast 'Chanakya', 'Shriman Shrimati' Among Others

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
