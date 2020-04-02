'Ramayana' Scene Prompts Hilarious Memes On Social Media; Check Out

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the classic television show Ramayan returned to television due to popular demand. While families across India enjoyed the return of the epic to television screens, one particular scene became the subject to multiple memes
The hashtag of #Ramayan is now being widely used for sharing hilarious memes, especially from this one scene which features Vibhishan, Ravan’s brother alongside Lord Rama. In that scene, the dialogue that has captured social media’s attention says ‘Iske pet par van mariye prabhu (Shoot the arrow at his stomach)’. Take a look at the hilarious memes shared by social media users below.
Me and my brother when the guest is gobbling up all the samosas at home. pic.twitter.com/MgftB3LizX— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 31, 2020
My brother to my Dad after I ate his portion of Maggi pic.twitter.com/MYDYb6pP2U— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 31, 2020
***When someone makes noise while eating*** pic.twitter.com/qnGcWMx5YQ— भाव_Naa🇮🇳 (@__doraemon11__) March 31, 2020
When your friend insults you infront of your crush and then starts laughing.— pragya⚡ (@chaudharayin) March 31, 2020
You- pic.twitter.com/bWAqI1lTUP
When someone says " Chai is overrated " . pic.twitter.com/JrILDXgxz7— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 31, 2020
Karan Johar to Gym Trainer before launching a Star-kid.. pic.twitter.com/0jTXxOVeZh— Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) March 31, 2020
Even barring that one particular scene, the internet used the hashtag #Ramayan to share all kinds of memes and share an affection for the epic.
Most lovely scene than 100 of romantic bollywood films..#Ramayan #love pic.twitter.com/tJIwloPlMk— शरारती Pandeyji (@sharartiipandey) March 30, 2020
Bhai ho to Laxman jaisa 😁😁— Quarantined मुसाफ़िर (@florious_sky) March 29, 2020
Laxman: rocks
Parshuram: shocks
Ram: Control Laxman control 🤣🤣🤣#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/Yx0LzJ3nZn
If you didn't cried at this moment then you are lying 😔— Yash (@YashSha21623575) March 31, 2020
#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/AMxSk234NU
