'Ramayana' Scene Prompts Hilarious Memes On Social Media; Check Out

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the classic television show Ramayan returned to television due to popular demand. While families across India enjoyed the return of the epic to television screens, one particular scene became the subject to multiple memes

Desi Twitter makes hilarious memes

The hashtag of #Ramayan is now being widely used for sharing hilarious memes, especially from this one scene which features Vibhishan, Ravan’s brother alongside Lord Rama. In that scene, the dialogue that has captured social media’s attention says ‘Iske pet par van mariye prabhu (Shoot the arrow at his stomach)’. Take a look at the hilarious memes shared by social media users below.

Me and my brother when the guest is gobbling up all the samosas at home. pic.twitter.com/MgftB3LizX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 31, 2020

My brother to my Dad after I ate his portion of Maggi pic.twitter.com/MYDYb6pP2U — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 31, 2020

When your friend insults you infront of your crush and then starts laughing.

You- pic.twitter.com/bWAqI1lTUP — pragya⚡ (@chaudharayin) March 31, 2020

When someone says " Chai is overrated " . pic.twitter.com/JrILDXgxz7 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 31, 2020

Read: Mayank Agarwal Follows Ajinkya Rahane By Turning Into Chef At Home; Watch Video

Read: 'Ramayan' Cast Then And Now | Where Is The Star Cast Today? Pictures Inside

Karan Johar to Gym Trainer before launching a Star-kid.. pic.twitter.com/0jTXxOVeZh — Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) March 31, 2020

Even barring that one particular scene, the internet used the hashtag #Ramayan to share all kinds of memes and share an affection for the epic.

Bhai ho to Laxman jaisa 😁😁

Laxman: rocks

Parshuram: shocks

Ram: Control Laxman control 🤣🤣🤣#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/Yx0LzJ3nZn — Quarantined मुसाफ़िर (@florious_sky) March 29, 2020

If you didn't cried at this moment then you are lying 😔

#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/AMxSk234NU — Yash (@YashSha21623575) March 31, 2020

Read: Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

Read: Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.