'Ramayana' Scene Prompts Hilarious Memes On Social Media; Check Out

What’s Viral

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the classic television show Ramayana returned to television due to popular demand prompting a scene to become a hilarious meme

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ramayana rerun prompts one partucular scene to become a hilarious meme

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the classic television show Ramayan returned to television due to popular demand. While families across India enjoyed the return of the epic to television screens, one particular scene became the subject to multiple memes

Desi Twitter makes hilarious memes

The hashtag of #Ramayan is now being widely used for sharing hilarious memes, especially from this one scene which features Vibhishan, Ravan’s brother alongside Lord Rama. In that scene, the dialogue that has captured social media’s attention says ‘Iske pet par van mariye prabhu (Shoot the arrow at his stomach)’.  Take a look at the hilarious memes shared by social media users below.

Even barring that one particular scene, the internet used the hashtag #Ramayan to share all kinds of memes and share an affection for the epic.

