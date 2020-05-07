Karisma Kapoor Misses Holidaying In London, Shares 'Throwback Thursday' Post

It is not surprising to know that the stars of the industry are missing their lavish outings. Speaking of which it's 'Throwback Thursday' time for Karisma Kapoor. The Mentalhood actor took to her Instagram and shared a stunning clip of herself while vacationing in London. Kapoor shared that she is missing London amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Karisma Kapoor shares video from her London trip

On May 7, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media and shared a video of herself, from her trip to London. Looks like the Andaz Apna Apna actor is missing her vacation diaries. In the clip, she looks as gorgeous as ever, with a jacket and tint of lip colour. Not to miss the sunglasses that complement her attire. Kapoor's caption read, "London #missing#throwbackthursday #earlymornings." Fans in huge numbers swooned over her beauty. Check out Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post here.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She Relates To Prerna In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Before this, in the morning, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media and shared a beautiful quote filled with positivity. The post read, "Just so you know, nobody else has it all figured out either. We are all just making it up as we go along!" Fans in huge numbers flooded the comments section with love. While one fan said, "This is so true", another one wrote, "Thank you for sharing this." Check out.

Karisma Kapoor is deeply moved by the untimely death of her uncle Rishi Kapoor. On the day Rishi Kapoor passed away, the Fiza actor shared an endearing throwback picture of the legendary star and paid her last tributes. The picture sees Karisma posing with her dad Randhir Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor gazes at the duo's moment of love from behind. The post read, "Always looking over family..💔 chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend."

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor shares throwback pic with Govinda, asks fans to 'guess the film'

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor shares family get-together portrait as heartwarming memory of Rishi Kapoor

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's demise: Karisma Kapoor says 'will miss discussing food with you'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.