Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She Relates To Prerna In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Erica Fernandes, in an interaction with an entertainment portal on her birthday, talked about the reasons why she relates to her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica also spoke about the comparisons been drawn between her role in Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read details.

Erica Fernandes opens up about her character in KZK

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Erica Fernandes opened up about her character as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap- Kasautii Zindagii Kay. When questioned about how her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay relates to herself in real life, Fernandes said that just like Prerna, she believes in 'forgetting and forgiving.' Erica Fernandes talked about how her friends feel that she is too forgiving.

When quizzed about how fans swoon over their on-screen characters, Erica Fernandes revealed that she thinks television reaches every nook and corner of the country and that's why the actor's reach is massive. When the audience gets to watch their favourite stars on the screen on a regular basis, the attachment is more.

In the same interaction with the entertainment portal, the actor opened up about the comparisons drawn between Dr Sonakshi Bose from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. To which, Fernandes shared that everyone keeps asking her the same question, but there is no comparison. Both the characters are very dear to her heart, she expressed. Furthermore, Erica exclaimed that her role as Prerna in KZK has more drama and fun.

Even though the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, fans are actively sharing what they feel about the current track of the show. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan play the roles of Prerna and Anurag respectively. However, the duo are now enemies on screen, as Prerna has got hitched to Mr Bajaj and Anurag has tied the knot with Komolika. Fans in huge numbers have shared excitement to see how the new little character of Sneha on-screen will bring AnuPre close to each other. Moreover, Komolika, on the other hand, has set a new trap to squash Mr Bajaj and Prerna's concrete plans of overtaking Basu industries.

