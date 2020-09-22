Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Rejected Emmy Acceptance Speech On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Emmy Award recent held its virtual 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting its attendees. A number of Emmy nominees were asked to pre-record a 30-second acceptance speech, and play it if they won. Tiffany Haddish could not win an Emmy this year, but she did share the speech which she would have given.

Tiffany Haddish shares her pre-recorded Emmys acceptance speech

Tiffany Haddish was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-taped) for her comedy special Black Mitzvah. She lost the award to Dave Chappelle and his special Sticks & Stones. Even though she could not give her thank you speech, she did share it in her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Tiffany Haddish mentioned that she sent her speech to Emmy’s but it was sent back because it was too long. She later sent another short speech but presented the longer one on the show. In it, she appears wearing a gold wonder woman headpiece. Firstly, she thanked God and the other handful of people, including Netflix, Wanda Sykes and the Television Academy.

The 40-year-old actor explained the reason behind donning the Wonder Woman headgear. She said that it is because, in the Wonder Woman 1976-78 issue, the character had a Black sister. The actor noted that her name was Nubia, and she would like to play her.

The Girls Trip star also gave a shout out to her fellow nominee Jerry Seinfeld. She asserted that she really wants to be on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The actor mentioned that she has watched every single episode, 86 of them, and she has yet to see an African-American female comedian that happens to be Jewish on there, so she could be it. Haddish said that even if they are out of cars, it will be okay as they can use her Tesla. The show features 66-year-old Seinfeld, a famous comedian heading out to grab a cup of Joe.

Before the clip began, Ellen DeGeneres assumed that Tiffany Haddish won the Emmys, as the show was recorded before the Award. But Haddish said that she does not know as she competing was against Dave Chappelle. Haddish mentioned that he tends to win just about everything. She speculated that he will probably win, which he actually did. Although Haddish did not win an Emmy this year, she previously won for her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

