Actor Avneet Kaur Is A Water Baby And These Pics Are Proof

The actor, who is also famous on social media platforms, Avneet Kaur has taken over people's hearts with her creative and quirky videos online. The mere 18-year-old star has taken over the internet and netizens with her TikTok videos and her impeccable fashion sense that she flaunts over the Instagram page. She is very fond of the beach and the poolside as we can see from her Instagram posts. Here's why Avneet is a total water baby.

Read Also: Shehnaaz Gill Insists On Being Called 'Katrina Kaif' In Latest Post, Netizens React; Watch

Avneet Kaur loves to be around water

Read Also: 'Balika Vadhu' Returns On Small Screens, Avika Gor Shares A Special Message For Fans

In the above Avneet Kaur's videos, we can see her enjoying the pool in Phuket, Thailand. The star can be seen donning multicoloured swimwear and taking long dives underwater. In the second video, Avneet Kaur is also flaunting a cool pair of shades that compliment her poolside look perfectly.

The above picture of Avneet Kaur is simply surreal. The young star can be seen wearing a black swim-wear with round-framed shades that round off the look perfectly. She is also carrying golden round earrings and left her hair loose.

Read Also: Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Will Return For 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

Avneet Kaur's photos above prove that she loves to get her pictures clicked by the pool as well. In the first picture, she looks gorgeous in a green body tight mini dress and knee-high grey high-heel boots which she has paired with loose and subtle makeup. In the second image, Avneet looks cute as always in a beige crop cut top, denim mini-skirt and wore a silver hairband. In the third photo, she looks mesmerizing in a tight black dress with her hair left loose.

Read Also: It Was A Mistake To Watch Chernobyl' In Quarantine: Diego Luna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.