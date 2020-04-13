Shehnaaz Gill Insists On Being Called 'Katrina Kaif' In Latest Post, Netizens React; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a video of herself on Instagram where she is insisting that the cameraman call her Katrina Kaif. The singer-model from Punjab was introduced on the show as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ by show host Salman Khan himself. Ever since then, fans of the show started addressing her as Katrina Kaif. Read on to see the video posted by Shehnaaz Gill on her social media handle.

Shehnaaz Gill insists on being called Katrina Kaif

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be standing a far from the camera and the cameraman calls out her name. Shehnaaz Gill looks at him only to tell him to call her Katrina Kaif to get a response from her. The cameraman chuckles and addresses her as Katrina Kaif and then she responds properly but bursts into laughter herself. Watch the amusing video of Shehnaaz Gill insisting to be called Katrina Kaif.

Once the video was posted on social media, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans started flooding comments on the video. They posted comments to show how much they loved and adored Shehnaaz. Check out some of those comments below.

Fan comments

On several occasions, Shehnaaz Gill has been seen trying to live up to the tag she has been given. It was reported earlier that for the telecast of her reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? she had asked for the make-up artist of Katrina Kaif to come and do her make up. Moreover, On the show of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz used to enjoy being addressed as Katrina Kaif.

