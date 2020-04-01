TikTok Star Faisal Shaikh In Trouble For Shooting An Outdoor Video Amid Lockdown

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh was caught up in yet another controversy after the social media influencer posted a video on TikTok. According to a news portal, a written complaint was filed at the Amboli police station and with Cyber Crime cell against the TikTok star. Advocate Ali Khan submitted the complaint alleging that the videos can provoke people to step out of their houses during the coronavirus lockdown.

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh in trouble for shooting a video

The lawyer spoke to a news portal that in the video, Faisal could be seen venturing outside his building and mouthing a popular Nawazuddin Siddiqui dialogue from the movie Kick. Ali Khan added that during such times, one must be cautious and ensure utmost safety by practising social distancing. The lawyer added that TikTok star Faisal Shaikh is an influential personality having millions of people watching him all over India. The lawyer added that his actions may provoke others to follow in his footsteps.

Ali Khan added that along with TikTok star Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Sohail and Faiz Baloch too were seen out on the streets. The lawyer has mentioned their videos too in his complaint, despite the group claiming that the videos are old. The video which was uploaded by TikTok star Faisal has now been deleted, added Ali Khan. However, the lawyer claimed that the damage has already been done. According to a news portal, the Amboli police station officials have mentioned that they have submitted the application and are looking into the matter.

A while back, the accounts of Faisal Shaikh and Hasnain were suspended due to an objectionable video posted by them. At the time, Ali Khan was an advocate of Faisal Shaikh and he helped the group secure bail. Despite this, the lawyer claimed that they immediately submitted a complaint as a matter of concern in times of such a pandemic, according to a news portal.

