This 19 Year Old TikTok Star Jannat Zubair's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned

Popular TV face and internet sensation Jannat Zubair has over 13 million followers on Instagram. Jannat Zubair's fans go gaga over her quirky fashion statements and entertaining short-videos. She started her career as a child artist and gained massive popularity after joining the video-sharing app TikTok. She has more than 20 million followers on the platform. She bagged love and praise from the audience and fans for her beauty and acting skills on the platform. Recently, a few reports unveiled her net worth which can surprise many of her fans.

READ | Jannat Zubair: Check Out The Theme Song Of The Tokers House Featuring The TikTok Star

Jannat Zubair's background

Jannat Zubair started her acting in 2010. Later, she essayed many supporting characters on TV as a child artist. She got her major breakthrough in 2011 when she played the lead of a popular social-drama serial Phulwa. Jannat has been part of some Bollywood projects as well, including Rani Mukerji's Hichki that released in 2018. Reportedly, she has featured in numerous hit music videos too. Apart from serials and films, Jannat is also the face of several leading global brands.

READ | Jannat Zubair's 'Gul Makai' To Release In January, Official Trailer Out

READ | Jannat Zubair's 'Gul Makai' To Release In January, Official Trailer Out

Jannat Zubair Net Worth

Reportedly, a few reports on the internet state that the net worth of the 19-year-old actor is estimated to be around $1 million that is approximate ₹7 crores.

READ | Jannat Zubair's Exclusive And Weird Selfies That Fans Have Adored

READ | Jannat Zubair: The Internet Star's Wardrobe Choices Give Fashion Goals To Fans

(Cover Image Courtesy: Jannat Zubair Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.