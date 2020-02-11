Times Anita Hassanandani Rocked In Ethnic Outfits; See Pictures

Anita Hassanandani is a known face in the Indian television industry. The 38-year old actor is known for her roles in the TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin. Her film debut was with the Tamil movie, Varushamellam Vasantham, while her Bollywood debut was in Basu-Kumar's Kucch To Hai in the year 2003. The actor aces every look, may it be casual or ethnic wears, she is a true fashionista who never fails to impress. Here are the best ethnic looks of Anita Hassanandani.

Anita Hassanandani sure knows how to style her ethnic wear

The actor looks pretty and mesmerising in this blue and golden coloured outfit. She wore a navy blue lehenga with a matching blouse which has golden work on it. She also opted for a matching dupatta. With nude make-up, heavy earrings and ring and a perfect wavy hair-do, she looks perfect in this outfit.

Anita Hassanandani looks beautiful in the peach lehenga choli. She chose a net dupatta of the same colour to complete her look. She wore jadtar jewellery which includes heavy bangles, a pair of earrings and maang-tika.

The actor slays her unique style in this white salwar-suit. She wore a white churidar with a yellow laced dupatta. She opted for heavy jewellery for her look. She went for a low bun to complete the look.

Anita Hassanandani looks ravishing in this ethnic wear. With her hair let loose and a set of earrings and ring, she kept her look simple and beautiful. She has also kept her makeup to a bare minimum.

Anita Hassanandani looks stunning in the indigo saree which she has draped in an interesting way. The blue deep neck blouse and the earrings perfectly match with her attire. She kept her hair loose for this look.

