Anita Hassanandani Sure Knows How To Style Her Sarees, See Pictures

Television News

In fact, along with being awarded for her acting skills, Anita Hassanandani has also received awards and much appreciation for the way she dresses. See pictures

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry and has acted in multilingual films and serials. Her first role was in the serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). Her film debut was with the Tamil movie, Varushamellam Vasantham. Her Bollywood debut was in Basu-Kumar's Kucch To Hai (2003). In that same year, she played Anjali Nanda in Kkavyanjali.

Since 2013, Anita Hassanandani is most commonly known for her role of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also portrayed naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, Anita is known for her great fashion sense.

In fact, along with being awarded for her acting skills, the actor has also received awards and much appreciation for the way she dresses up and carry herself. Here are the best saree looks of Anita Hassanandani-

Anita Hassanandani sure knows how to style her sarees

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

