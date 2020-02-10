Anita Hassanandani's Photos Prove She Carries Bright Colours With Ease; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is an actor who is famous for her roles in leading Indian Television shows. The 38-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up to date with her wardrobe. She slays every colour clothes with ease and confidence. Here is a look at some of her photos donning bright apparels.

Times when Anita Hassanandani dazzled in bright ensembles

Anita Hassanandani looks absolutely breathtaking in the red ethnic suit. She left her hair loose and wearing very minimal makeup and accessories. She rounded off the look with a pair of subtle earrings.

Anita Hassanandani looks stunning in the indigo saree that she is wearing in a rather unorthodox manner. The blue deep neckline blouse and the earrings perfectly match with her attire. She kept her hair loose for this look.

Anita Hassanandani looks very poised in this ethnic wear. With hair set loose and a very gorgeous set of earrings and ring, the entire attire looks beautiful. She has also kept her makeup to a minimum.

Anita Hassanandani surely knows how to get clicked. She looks fantastic in the yellow transparent saree paired with a bright yellow deep plunging blouse. She kept the makeup to a minimum and added no extra accessories.

Anita Hassanandani looks ravishing in the bright red saree and blouse. She kept her hair loose, very minimal makeup and no extra accessories she managed to hold on to the simple essence perfectly. The black nails complete the look flawlessly.

