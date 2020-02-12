Times When Jennifer Winget Pulled Off The No Make-up Look, See Pics

Jennifer Winget's daily soap Beyhadh 2's gripping narrative has kept fans hooked to the show. The show is currently topping the TRP charts with its interesting plot and storyline. Check out the times when Jennifer Winget pulled off the no make-up look.

Jennifer Winget's skin looks flawless without makeup

Droning a white Saturn gown with floral embedded design, Jennifer Winget nailed the no-makeup look. Usually, such heavy dresses demand heavy makeup looks but Winget's smart move broke the monotony. Just to blend her look with the dress, Jennifer simply wore a rose pink lipstick.

Jennifer Winget's Instagram wall is filled with her candid shots. Here the actor has nailed the no-makeup look effortlessly. Her skin looks impeccable and has a natural glow to it in this picture.

Tanning her skin a bit, Jennifer Winget is seen in nude style no makeup here. She looks radiant and fresh as she poses for the camera, holding her pretty flower bouquet. It is evident that she pays a lot of attention to her health, fitness and beauty regime, as seen on her Instagram.

Here's another one of Jennifer Winget's no-makeup look. This snap was clicked before Winget starting her shoot. The actor looks great with her usual bold makeup but looks even better without it.

Here Jennifer Winget is seen in a sunkissed picture. In the picture, she has makeup-less, with her flawless skin and beauty regime making her skin glow and shine. Take a look at Jennifer Winget's post.

Image Source - Jennifer Winget's Instagram

