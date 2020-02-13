Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth To Bigg Boss 5's Pooja | Contestants Who Fought Over Chores

The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 has begun with the show coming to closure in less than a week. This season has seen it all with the show getting an extension. However, the extended season came with extended fights. Check out these instances where Bigg Boss contestants where spotted fighting over house chores.

Sidharth Shukla - Bigg Boss 13

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been usually titled as the "Kaamchor" in the house. During a recent task, other contestants revealed that since the first week, Shukla has just done just the chopping duty. However, Sidharth did not completely agree with the blame. He gave it back saying that he also does the bedroom chores and helps in the kitchen.

Shehnaz Gill - Bigg Boss 13

In the recent past, Shehnaz Gill was spotted yelling at the contestants. None of the housemates were seen working ever since Bigg Boss announced that Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Mahira Sharma were to complete all household chores, as punishment. Shehnaaz had an ugly fight with Paras and Mahira over the issue.

Pooja Misrra - Bigg Boss 5

Pooja Misrra was one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 5. In one of the episodes, she was spotted cleaning the kitchen and out of anger, Pooja kicked the dustbin. To which, Shonali Nagrani questioned her behaviour. Both the contestants got into a huge fight.

Bigg Boss Season 7

The time when Apurva Agnihotri was elected as the captain, he made sure that he divided all the responsibility amongst the housemates to make this process smooth. However, Armaan was not happy with Apurva’s decision and thought that the housemates were dumping work on him all the time. He shared the same with Tanisha and told her that he would not contribute to any household work till Apurva streamlined the process.

Bigg Boss Season 4

Dolly Bindra was one of the loudest and controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 4. During the season, Dolly and Manoj Tiwari got into a huge fight over breakfast. Manoj asked Dolly to cook eggs for him and she denied. The minimal breakfast conversation ten led to a huge controversial fight.

A video of Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari's fight from Big Boss Season 4. One of them stands a chance at becoming the next CM of Delhi. https://t.co/pkdiC6Jdoq — Sparsh Agarwal (@SparshAgarwall) February 4, 2020

