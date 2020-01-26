Times When Popular Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta Made Headlines

Masaba Gupta isn't just a great designer but a good role model for women. She is also a social media influencer. She is considered one of the best designers. She has launched her new clothing line recently that has won the internet. Here's a look at the top five times when Masaba Gupta made the headlines:

Masaba Gupta's New clothing line Focuses On 'Green Wardrobe' Fights The 'plastic Peril'

Masaba Gupta recently announced her new clothing line in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Program and it is undoubtedly at the top of the fashion game. The designer has added features that are extremely economical. The clothing line 'I Will Wear Out Plastic' clothing line features outfits with detachable bags that are made within the garment itself.

Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show

The MTV show Supermodel Of The Year started to air from December 22, 2019. Masaba Gupta plays the role of a judge of the new show. People are excited to watch the show and are curious to see Masaba bringing experimental and fun elements to the show.

When Masaba Gupta Bagged Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Masaba Gupta gained a lot of attention when she earned the Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year Award. The designer had opted for an all-black ensemble and she posed a happy picture with the award. Her mother Neena Gupta congratulated Masaba Gupta. Take a look at the picture shared by Neena Gupta.

When Masaba Gupta interrupted peacemaker Milind Soman

Renee Kujur is one of the leading contestants on the show, Supermodel Of The Year, and she has always impressed the judges with her outstanding performances. In one of the episodes, she did not take the criticism in a good way after a performance. This shattered her and Masaba Gupta spoke to her and motivated her. Masaba Gupta's heart to heart conversation grabbed huge attention.

Masaba Gupta's vacation photos with her friends on the beaches of Mexico

The Mumbai-based fashion designer has the time of her life with her friends in Mexico. She posted some beautiful pictures over her Instagram handle. Take a look.

