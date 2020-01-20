'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Upsets Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta

The hunt for supermodel has started on MTV's Supermodel Of The Year. The show has finalized its top 10 contestants and these contestants are all set to claim the title of the show. But as it is known that nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants of the show have to go through many tasks and competitions in order to lift the title of the show and to move ahead in the competition.

In the second audition task on Supermodel Of The Year which was an underwater ramp walk, contestant Renee Kujur who is known to be one of the most experienced models failed to perform well. Not just this but in the first task as well Renee could not perform well. Due to this, judges of the show Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman were extremely disappointed with Renee. While the judges were expressing their displeasure, Renee did not take the criticism sportingly. Renee Kujur even rolled her eyes and also showed an attitude to the comments that were passed by the judges.

On Supermodel Of The Year, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were miffed by the attitude that Renee was showing. Milind Soman had a motivational conversation with Renee and Masaba asked her to keep her attitude in check while speaking in front of the judges. Later, Renee apologized for her behaviour.

Watch the video here

Kyu hui Malaika Renee se upset? Is her performance to be blamed? To find out, watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/OpZY35HJY2 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 15, 2020

In the underwater ramp walk task, Sakshi Shivdasani, Anushka Sharma, Priya Singh, Drisha More and Schmuck got shortlisted. On the other hand, contestants like Renee Kujur, Eashita Bajwa, Manila Pradhan, Anvita Dixit and Yukti Thareja were rejected.

