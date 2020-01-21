Masaba Gupta Interrupts Peacemaker Milind Soman, Pours Her Heart Out To Renee (SPOILERS)

Supermodel of The Year is modelling reality show that airs on MTV and can be streamed online on Voot. The show’s format is based on transforming 10 handpicked girls and the aim is to launch them into a supermodel dome. The show revolves around fashion and style and has a lot of drama, makeovers, and neck-to-neck competition.

The show sees several judges, Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Ujjwala, Masaba, and Anusha who give their remarks to the contestants based on their performances in each episode. Recently the contestants were challenged to pose underwater in swimsuits. While underwater posing is a task in itself, the contestants were supposed to compete with each other and emerge as the best.

Judges upset with Renee not receiving the criticism well

Renee Kujur happens to be one of the leading contestants on the show and has always impressed the judges with her performances. She happens to be an experienced model and the judges always have high expectations from her. It so happened that Renee Kujur did not just fail to impress the judges in the last task, she took the criticism rather badly from them. She was seen rolling her eyes at their remarks and shrugging when she was being checked for her attitude.

Kyu hui Malaika Renee se upset? Is her performance to be blamed? To find out, watch @LivonSerum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinityinmusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot. #ImIn #TuneForIndia pic.twitter.com/OpZY35HJY2 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) January 15, 2020

Milind Soman became a peacemaker and Masaba Gupta showed her support to Renee backstage

Renee Kujur’s attitude seemed to have annoyed the judges. Towards the end of the show, Milind Soman sat down with Renne Kujur and explained to her why she should not give up. Masaba Gupta interrupted him and spoke her mind to the contestant. Masaba told Renee that she has always believed in her and wants to see her excel in the modelling industry. She motivated her and told her that she believes Renee will go global and make a name for herself. This left Renee apologetic and she promised that she will improve in future.

