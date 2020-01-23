Masaba Gupta & Neena Gupta's Combined Net Worth Is An Unbelievable Figure, Check Here

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are one of the most famous mother-daughter duos from Bollywood. While Neena Gupta is an actor in the Hindi film industry and TV industry, Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer who was on the Forbes list of 30 under 30. Both live to work and have a lot of fans who appreciate their work. For instance, Neena Gupta will be seen in the upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as the mother of Jitendra Kumar. Whereas Masaba Gupta’s designer clothes are being sported by big names like Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Here is the net worth of Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta.

The net worth of Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta has been seen as an actor in more than 100 films and TV series. This 60 years old actor has prominent projects like Veere Di Wedding, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and many more. She will be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi as well. It is reported by taddlar.com that the new worth of Neena Gupta is about $2 million.

The net worth of Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta has turned 31 years old in 2020. She has designed outfits for stars likes Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and several others. Her brand Masba also makes menswear and accessories and other occasional wear. It was reported by Celebrity How that Masaba Gupta’s net worth is about $10 million.

The combined net worth of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta's combined new worth are tough to determine as the sources used for the individual net-worths are different. But if we combine their net worths of both of them, it will round up to about $12 million.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image courtesy: Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta Instagram)

