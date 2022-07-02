TMKOC Fame Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu To Quit The Show? Here's All You Need To Know

While the fans could not get over the fact that Shailesh Lodha recently quit one of the longest-running shows, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, another shocking piece of news recently arrived on the internet indicating the exit of another significant cast member of the show.

Is Raj Anadkat aka Tapu leaving TMKOC?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat plays the pivotal role of Tipendra Gada, son of Jethalal Gada in the show. The actor was earlier roped in to play the role after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show. However, as per the reports by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that even Anadkat is set to exit the show. While the makers of the show and the actor himself haven't opened up about the same, Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Bhide in TMKOC, recently spoke to the publication and addressed the rumours about Raj Anadkat’s exit.

He mentioned that he had no idea whether the actor quit the show or not while revealing that he did have some health issues due to which he wasn't shooting for a few days.

"As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days. I haven't seen him on the set,” he stated.

Amid the speculations, Raj Anadkat has been super active on his official Instagram handle and has been posing glimpses of his latest Dubai trip with his family. He recently dropped in a couple of photos and videos from the trip and even posted his Vlog promising the fans to unveil a piece of special news soon. This came out when the TMKOC actor posted a selfie with the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, therefore, leaving fans speculating about Anadkat’s next project with the Gully Boy actor.

TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi introduces new Nattu Kaka to fans

Taking to their official YouTube handle, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers dropped the four-minute-long clip with glimpses from Nayak's stint in the show playing in the backdrop. Remembering the actor, Asit Kumar Modi mentioned in Hindi,

"When we talk about Gada Electronics, we miss Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak is no more among us but he has entertained us a lot. In this Gada Electronics, Nattu Kaka, Bagha, Bawari and Jethalal did everything they could to keep you happy." He then welcomed the new member of TMKOC. Take a look.

